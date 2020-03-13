Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 1,633.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,534,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,045,000 after purchasing an additional 691,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Nomura lowered their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $104.05 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $324.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.