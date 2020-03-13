Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

