Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Several brokerages have commented on PEAK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

