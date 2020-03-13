Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 921 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,408,000 after purchasing an additional 949,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,258,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,023,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

DXC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

