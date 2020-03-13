Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,784,000 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

