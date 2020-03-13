Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 77.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 129,608 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $213,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

