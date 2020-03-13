Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

DUK opened at $80.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

