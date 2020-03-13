Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,858,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 241,428 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

