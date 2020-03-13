Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,030 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,018 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

