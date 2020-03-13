Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,198 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

