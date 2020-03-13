Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $118,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. grace capital raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 1,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,676.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,672.00 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,991.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,840.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

