Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 5,017 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. SYSCO comprises about 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,331,000 after acquiring an additional 790,922 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $37,206,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,240,000 after acquiring an additional 424,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth about $24,996,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $43.51 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

