Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

