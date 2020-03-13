Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 330,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.42.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

