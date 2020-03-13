Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Oracle by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,550,000 after buying an additional 1,513,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.