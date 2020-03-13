Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €225.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Independent Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €201.49 ($234.29).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at €144.35 ($167.85) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.48. Linde has a 1-year low of €149.85 ($174.24) and a 1-year high of €208.60 ($242.56).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.