Live Nation Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LYV)

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino bought 25,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

