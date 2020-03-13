Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after buying an additional 1,415,464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $104,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

