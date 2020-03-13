Luciana Germinario Sells 6,250 Shares of John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) Stock

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) insider Luciana Germinario sold 6,250 shares of John Laing Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,624.31).

Shares of LON:JLG opened at GBX 319.20 ($4.20) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 365.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. John Laing Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 318.60 ($4.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.66 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

JLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of John Laing Group to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 414.80 ($5.46).

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

