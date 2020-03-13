Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.05. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,970 shares of company stock worth $22,189,135 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.