Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,664 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,278 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 457,415 shares of company stock worth $79,705,644. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $140.59 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.23. The company has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.99, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.45.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.