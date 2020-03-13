Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,266 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.26.

Shares of UPS opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

