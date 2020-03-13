Magnetar Financial LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.