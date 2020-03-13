Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 93,271 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,271 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 773.2% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,736 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.