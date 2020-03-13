Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Down 9.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price dropped 9.9% on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c- rating to a d+ rating. The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.81, approximately 4,460,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,767,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,241.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

