Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 16 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($14.71) per share, with a total value of £178.88 ($235.31).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prudential alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,459 ($19.19) per share, with a total value of £189.67 ($249.50).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,442 ($18.97) per share, with a total value of £187.46 ($246.59).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 884.80 ($11.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,374.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,398.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,630 ($21.44).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.