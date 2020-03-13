Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on May 15th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NYSE MMC opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

