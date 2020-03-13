Mathew Pendo Purchases 6,500 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mathew Pendo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

