MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

