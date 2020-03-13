MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 411.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $515.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.11. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

