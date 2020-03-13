Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Acquires £249,531.88 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Simon Antony Peckham purchased 147,652 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04).

MRO opened at GBX 141.15 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.17. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 156.35 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 1184.965633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target (down from GBX 285 ($3.75)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.36 ($3.37).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

