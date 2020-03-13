Melvin Carlisle Acquires 5,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) CFO Melvin Carlisle purchased 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $23,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Melvin Carlisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Melvin Carlisle purchased 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

