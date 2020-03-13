Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Head-To-Head Survey

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Merchants Bancorp and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Volatility and Risk

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 29.85% 19.24% 1.49% Citizens 13.08% 6.20% 0.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 1.58 $77.33 million $2.37 6.01 Citizens $45.11 million 2.47 $5.90 million N/A N/A

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Citizens on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

