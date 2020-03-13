Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603,418 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $28,200,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

