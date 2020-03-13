Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Reduced by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Metlife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Metlife by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Metlife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

