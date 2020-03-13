Minerva Neurosciences Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report released on Monday, March 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $214.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.39).

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

