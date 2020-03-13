Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lessened by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

