Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 160.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.10. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after buying an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,408,000 after buying an additional 949,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,804,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 320,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

