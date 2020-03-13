Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Lifted to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

MTL opened at C$5.66 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,640.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

