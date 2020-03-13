NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 737,500 shares, an increase of 124.7% from the February 13th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NanoViricides stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.30% of NanoViricides worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NNVC opened at $7.60 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

