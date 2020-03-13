Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $97.79 and last traded at $99.32, approximately 1,812,016 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 981,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.70.

Specifically, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.04. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 141.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $282,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

