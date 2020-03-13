Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $26,254.32 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 200 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $79,280.22.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 625 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $21,162.50.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 443 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $16,359.99.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Natera by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Natera by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.