National Bank Financial Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$45.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.25.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE AC opened at C$24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.63. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.