National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$36.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.86.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$20.55 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.34 and a twelve month high of C$46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.