National Bank Financial Cuts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$9.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tervita presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.09.

Tervita stock opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $840.71 million and a P/E ratio of -19.82. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

