National Bank Financial Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$17.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOU. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.04.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$8.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$22.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$75,274.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,594,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,495,519.28. Insiders bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $262,941 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

