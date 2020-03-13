National Bank Financial Trims Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Target Price to C$2.25

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAV. TD Securities downgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

AAV stock opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

