National Bank Financial Trims Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Target Price to C$0.25

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Stifel Firstegy cut Bonavista Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Bonavista Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonavista Energy presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$0.84.

BNP opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. Bonavista Energy has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

