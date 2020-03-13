National Bank Financial Trims Encana (TSE:OVV) Target Price to C$5.50

Encana (TSE:OVV) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, February 7th.

OVV stock opened at C$3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Encana has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$24.28.

About Encana

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

