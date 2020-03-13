National Express Group (LON:NEX) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 302.20 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.03), with a volume of 77556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.40 ($4.61).

Specifically, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470.83 ($6.19).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 426.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 442.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 11.19 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

